Jesuit Collegium

Western Ukraine

LoginSave

When the Poles regained control of Kremenets, they sealed their victory by building another of the town's main sights, the Jesuit Collegium (1731–43), on the main drag. In turn, the Soviets sealed their triumph in WWII by plonking a bombastic war monument right in front of the complex. The baroque church is the only part of the building you can visit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra, a monastery in Pochayiv, Ukraine.

    Pochayiv Monastery

    11.47 MILES

    Its ornate golden domes rising up from the surrounding plain, Pochayiv Monastery is a beacon of Ukrainian Orthodoxy (Moscow Patriarchate) on the edge of a…

  • Pyatnystke Cemetery

    Pyatnystke Cemetery

    0.64 MILES

    Some 100 or so of the Cossacks who died in the skirmishes during the Khmelnytsky uprising against Poland in 1648 are buried in the remarkable Pyatnytske…

  • Castle

    Castle

    22.51 MILES

    Dubno castle is where Andry, the son of Cossack Taras Bulba, falls in love with a Polish princess in Gogol's famous story, Taras Bulba, and crosses over…

  • Kremenets Fortress

    Kremenets Fortress

    0.23 MILES

    The remains of this hilltop fortress are easily breeched by individual hikers and day trippers. Dating from at least the 12th century, and possibly…

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    0.59 MILES

    The obscure Regional Museum is worth a spin for its back-to-the-1980s exhibition and light-switch monitors. Highlights include some interesting Cossack…

  • Church of St Nicholas

    Church of St Nicholas

    22.47 MILES

    Apart from the castle, Dubno's only other attraction is the recently renovated Church of St Nicholas (1630), whose telltale plain interior suggests it was…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Ukraine attractions

1. Kremenets Fortress

0.23 MILES

The remains of this hilltop fortress are easily breeched by individual hikers and day trippers. Dating from at least the 12th century, and possibly…

2. Regional Museum

0.59 MILES

The obscure Regional Museum is worth a spin for its back-to-the-1980s exhibition and light-switch monitors. Highlights include some interesting Cossack…

3. Pyatnystke Cemetery

0.64 MILES

Some 100 or so of the Cossacks who died in the skirmishes during the Khmelnytsky uprising against Poland in 1648 are buried in the remarkable Pyatnytske…

4. Pochayiv Monastery

11.47 MILES

Its ornate golden domes rising up from the surrounding plain, Pochayiv Monastery is a beacon of Ukrainian Orthodoxy (Moscow Patriarchate) on the edge of a…

5. Church of St Nicholas

22.47 MILES

Apart from the castle, Dubno's only other attraction is the recently renovated Church of St Nicholas (1630), whose telltale plain interior suggests it was…

6. Castle

22.51 MILES

Dubno castle is where Andry, the son of Cossack Taras Bulba, falls in love with a Polish princess in Gogol's famous story, Taras Bulba, and crosses over…