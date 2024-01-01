When the Poles regained control of Kremenets, they sealed their victory by building another of the town's main sights, the Jesuit Collegium (1731–43), on the main drag. In turn, the Soviets sealed their triumph in WWII by plonking a bombastic war monument right in front of the complex. The baroque church is the only part of the building you can visit.
11.47 MILES
Its ornate golden domes rising up from the surrounding plain, Pochayiv Monastery is a beacon of Ukrainian Orthodoxy (Moscow Patriarchate) on the edge of a…
0.64 MILES
Some 100 or so of the Cossacks who died in the skirmishes during the Khmelnytsky uprising against Poland in 1648 are buried in the remarkable Pyatnytske…
22.51 MILES
Dubno castle is where Andry, the son of Cossack Taras Bulba, falls in love with a Polish princess in Gogol's famous story, Taras Bulba, and crosses over…
0.23 MILES
The remains of this hilltop fortress are easily breeched by individual hikers and day trippers. Dating from at least the 12th century, and possibly…
0.59 MILES
The obscure Regional Museum is worth a spin for its back-to-the-1980s exhibition and light-switch monitors. Highlights include some interesting Cossack…
22.47 MILES
Apart from the castle, Dubno's only other attraction is the recently renovated Church of St Nicholas (1630), whose telltale plain interior suggests it was…
