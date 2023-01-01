Ten years ago Crimean Tatar handicrafts were on the verge of extinction, but Ayshe Osmanova resolved to rescue her people's culture from the precipice. Retrieving old manuals from the Khans' Palace, she taught herself the ancient art of Crimean embroidery and was soon teaching the craft to other Tatar women returning from exile. A veteran silversmith and other craftsmen joined in.

These efforts culminated in a small workshop, where you can watch artists at work and buy embroidered shawls and tablecloths, woven rugs and hangings, pottery and filigree jewellery. The turn-off to vul Rechnaya is just before the palace when coming from the train station.