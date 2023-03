Everyone's favourite pastime in Yalta is walking up and down the seafront nab Lenina and the pedestrian zone along the Uchan-su River, where you'll find a small History Museum and a Catholic church. A popular attraction here is a flimsy plastic-bucket-style chairlift that swings above the rooftops to the Darsan hill. To see old dachas, venture into the quiet neighbourhood along vul Botkinskaya and vul Chekhova.