Devlet-Saray

The site where Crimean Tatar khans originally settled in Bakhchysaray now consists of a modest museum, ruins of a public bath, a mausoleum where 18 members of the khan dynasty were buried, and the main highlight – Zyndzhyrli (Chain) Medrese. The eponymous chain is hanging at the school's entrance, placed here to ensure that even the khan humbly bows his head when entering the house of god. To get here, bear left shortly after the parking lot on the way to Uspensky Monastery.