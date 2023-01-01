Taurida Central Museum

Crimea's largest museum consists of three main sections. The first is a collection of golden artefacts, produced by Hellenized Alano-Goths in the princedom of Feodoro – currently Mangup-Kale. It is located in a guarded premises on the ground floor and can only be accessed with a guide. There is a more conventional history exhibition on the upper floor, with signs in Russian only. At the time of our visit, a separate large hall was occupied by a great exhibition dedicated to the Romanovs in Crimea, where they spent their last happy summers before their demise.