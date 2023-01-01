With many of Yalta's attractions a short distance away, the Chekhov House-Museum is the only must-see in town. It's sort of The Cherry Orchard incarnate. Not only did Anton Chekhov (1860–1904) pen that classic play here, the lush garden would appeal to the most horticulturally challenged audience.

A long-term tuberculosis sufferer, the great Russian dramatist spent much of his last five years in Yalta. He designed the white dacha and garden himself, and when he wasn't producing plays like Three Sisters and The Cherry Orchard, he was a legendary host and bon vivant, welcoming the Russian singer Feodor Chaliapin, composer Rachmaninov, and writers Maxim Gorky and Leo Tolstoy.

After the exhibition at the entrance, you head down the path to the dacha, where all nine rooms are pretty much as Chekhov left them upon his departure from Yalta for Germany in May 1904. Explanation sheets are available in several languages.

Take marshrutka 6 from Veshchevoy Rynok bus station or marshrutka 8 from the Spartak Cinema bus station to the Dom-Muzey Chekhova stop. It takes 15 to 20 minutes to walk from the Spartak Cinema.