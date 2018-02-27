Welcome to Southwestern Uganda

A lush region of clear lakes, thickly forested islands and misted mountains, the southwest offers a taste of the best of Uganda. Whether you're on world-class treks along the western Rift Valley or preferring the placid escapism of Lake Bunyonyi's numerous islands, this gorgeous and diverse area should not be missed. Terraced hills and farmland cover much of the region. But it's also Uganda’s top wildlife-watching destination and one of the best places in the world to spot primates. A visit with the mountain gorillas on the steep slopes of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park ranks as one of Africa's top experiences. You can also go chimp trekking in Kibale Forest National Park, home to the greatest variety of primates on the planet. There are safari opportunities too, from famous tree-climbing lions that steal the show at Queen Elizabeth National Park, to its herds of giraffes, hippos and buffaloes.