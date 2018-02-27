Welcome to Southwestern Uganda
Top experiences in Southwestern Uganda
Recent articles
Southwestern Uganda activities
Ultimate East Africa
Beginning in Nairobi, with its convenient international airport, this 22-day African adventure offers up the prizes of Uganda before heading east towards the beaches of Zanzibar. Enjoy wildlife safari drives across the Serengeti and trek through remote forests for an incredible encounter with mountain gorillas in their own habitat. Travel aboard our overland adventure vehicle (OAV) is well-paced and wilderness camping along the way will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Our certified CEO will lead the way and share with you the hidden gems that will have your camera’s shutter working overtime. This trip will truly leave an impression on you for the rest of your life!
Ultimate Africa
Spanning nine countries, this journey is full of diverse cultures, abundant wildlife, spectacular landscapes, stunning beaches, and loads of adventure. Track the Big Five across open savannah, explore the Okavango Delta in a dugout mokoro canoe, encounter gorillas deep in the Ugandan wilderness – do it all on this ultimate 52-day adventure and get a real feel for how large Africa truly is. Travel aboard our rugged overland adventure vehicle (OAV) is well-paced and wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Encounter rare wildlife and real people on this unique and cost-effective journey through the stunning scenery of Southern and East Africa.
Kenya & Uganda Gorilla Adventure
Meet mountain gorillas and other amazing wildlife on this 12-day overland adventure. Spot chimpanzees in Kalinzu Forest and join experienced trackers while travelling deep into the Ugandan forests for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spot endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat. Our overland adventure vehicles (OAVs) are an adventurous and affordable way to see the highlights while wilderness camping will keep you in the thick of the action. Experience a world apart as you encounter the colourful cultures and wild landscapes of Kenya and Uganda.
Culture & Wildlife of Uganda & Rwanda
There’s a wealth of adventure to be had in both Uganda and Rwanda, especially now that tourists are beginning to rediscover this region. We keep this trip small and intimate to create a deep connection with this captivating land. Of course, there’ll be trekking to spot chimps and gorillas, and wildlife drives through Queen Elizabeth II National Park to see elephants and hippos, but we’ll also visit the genocide museum for a closer look at the recent history of the region. Trust us: Uganda and Rwanda will stay in your memory for a very long time.
Gorilla Trek Independent Adventure
The ultimate primate experience, trek through local villages and lush rainforests with the breathtaking reward of finding yourself in the company of a family of gorillas. One of Africa's major highlights, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is the home to approximately half of the world’s population of mountain gorillas, the world's most endangered ape. A close encounter with these amazing animals is not soon forgotten.
East Africa Overland
From the incomparable wildlife of Uganda to the source of the Nile and onto the sunny beaches of Zanzibar, journey overland across East Africa on this thrilling three-week adventure. Track mountain gorillas through remote forest for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and pursue the elusive Big Five across open savannah on an unforgettable wildlife safari drive. Our overland adventure vehicles (OAVs) are an adventurous and affordable way to see the highlights while wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Discover the diversity of wildlife, landscape, and people on your journey through these fascinating countries.