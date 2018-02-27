Welcome to Southwestern Uganda

A lush region of clear lakes, thickly forested islands and misted mountains, the southwest offers a taste of the best of Uganda. Whether you're on world-class treks along the western Rift Valley or preferring the placid escapism of Lake Bunyonyi's numerous islands, this gorgeous and diverse area should not be missed. Terraced hills and farmland cover much of the region. But it's also Uganda’s top wildlife-watching destination and one of the best places in the world to spot primates. A visit with the mountain gorillas on the steep slopes of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park ranks as one of Africa's top experiences. You can also go chimp trekking in Kibale Forest National Park, home to the greatest variety of primates on the planet. There are safari opportunities too, from famous tree-climbing lions that steal the show at Queen Elizabeth National Park, to its herds of giraffes, hippos and buffaloes.

Top experiences in Southwestern Uganda

Recent articles

Southwestern Uganda activities

$3599.25 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Ultimate East Africa

Beginning in Nairobi, with its convenient international airport, this 22-day African adventure offers up the prizes of Uganda before heading east towards the beaches of Zanzibar. Enjoy wildlife safari drives across the Serengeti and trek through remote forests for an incredible encounter with mountain gorillas in their own habitat. Travel aboard our overland adventure vehicle (OAV) is well-paced and wilderness camping along the way will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Our certified CEO will lead the way and share with you the hidden gems that will have your camera’s shutter working overtime. This trip will truly leave an impression on you for the rest of your life!
$6722.19 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Ultimate Africa

Spanning nine countries, this journey is full of diverse cultures, abundant wildlife, spectacular landscapes, stunning beaches, and loads of adventure. Track the Big Five across open savannah, explore the Okavango Delta in a dugout mokoro canoe, encounter gorillas deep in the Ugandan wilderness – do it all on this ultimate 52-day adventure and get a real feel for how large Africa truly is. Travel aboard our rugged overland adventure vehicle (OAV) is well-paced and wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Encounter rare wildlife and real people on this unique and cost-effective journey through the stunning scenery of Southern and East Africa.
$2174.25 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Kenya & Uganda Gorilla Adventure

Meet mountain gorillas and other amazing wildlife on this 12-day overland adventure. Spot chimpanzees in Kalinzu Forest and join experienced trackers while travelling deep into the Ugandan forests for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spot endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat. Our overland adventure vehicles (OAVs) are an adventurous and affordable way to see the highlights while wilderness camping will keep you in the thick of the action. Experience a world apart as you encounter the colourful cultures and wild landscapes of Kenya and Uganda.
$2383.53 Classic

Culture & Wildlife of Uganda & Rwanda

There’s a wealth of adventure to be had in both Uganda and Rwanda, especially now that tourists are beginning to rediscover this region. We keep this trip small and intimate to create a deep connection with this captivating land. Of course, there’ll be trekking to spot chimps and gorillas, and wildlife drives through Queen Elizabeth II National Park to see elephants and hippos, but we’ll also visit the genocide museum for a closer look at the recent history of the region. Trust us: Uganda and Rwanda will stay in your memory for a very long time.
$1749 Classic

Gorilla Trek Independent Adventure

The ultimate primate experience, trek through local villages and lush rainforests with the breathtaking reward of finding yourself in the company of a family of gorillas. One of Africa's major highlights, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is the home to approximately half of the world’s population of mountain gorillas, the world's most endangered ape. A close encounter with these amazing animals is not soon forgotten.
$3467.28 18-to-Thirtysomethings

East Africa Overland

From the incomparable wildlife of Uganda to the source of the Nile and onto the sunny beaches of Zanzibar, journey overland across East Africa on this thrilling three-week adventure. Track mountain gorillas through remote forest for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and pursue the elusive Big Five across open savannah on an unforgettable wildlife safari drive. Our overland adventure vehicles (OAVs) are an adventurous and affordable way to see the highlights while wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Discover the diversity of wildlife, landscape, and people on your journey through these fascinating countries.
See More Activities

Southwestern Uganda in detail

Southwestern Uganda photo credits