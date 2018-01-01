Welcome to Van
While Van boasts a brilliant location near the eponymous lake, forget about water sports and beaches. Instead, focus on the striking monuments, including Van Kalesi (Van Castle or the Rock of Van), spend a few days journeying around the lake, and explore the nearby historic sites of Çavuştepe and Hoşap.
Hotels, restaurants, ATMs, the post office and bus company offices all lie on or around Cumhuriyet Caddesi.
Top experiences in Van
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Van activities
Private Arrival Transfer Van Airport to Van City Center Hotels
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your trip. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Van Ferit Melen Airport. Travel in a spacious sedan for up to three passengers. Sit back and enjoy the ride without worrying about taxi meters or getting lost. It’s a private transfer service to Van city center that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Price is per car, based on three passengers per vehicle. The journey typically takes around 20 minutes, traffic depending.
London to Tehran by Rail
Imagine the opportunity to experience a whole slew of the world's most iconic cities. This epic 40-day journey will have you breezing by rail from London, southward and eastward through France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, to underexplored Iran and the doorstep of the Persian Empire. History-lovers, culture-fanatics, and people-watchers alike won't want this adventure to end.
Istanbul to Tehran by Rail
You may have made your way into Turkey before, but now it's time to take it a little farther east and discover some of the greatest underexplored territory in the world. This 17-day rail tour will bring you through the Turkish countryside to see the highlights of the Cappadocia region and the elegant, lakeside city of Van. You'll cross into Iran to find yourself in bustling Tehran, roam ancient Persepolis, and sample Shiraz grapes in the city that gave them their name. Take a true adventure and experience a part of the globe that's made for small-group travel.
Budapest to Tehran by Rail
Discover once and for all what it really means to cross from west to east on this 28-day rail tour from Budapest to Tehran. Stroll the streets of Budapest, chug along through the incredible Romanian countryside, gaze upwards at the dome of Aya Sofia in ancient Istanbul, and then explore the main cities of Iran and wonder how it is you didn't make it here sooner. Your expert CEOs know just where to take you to make the most of your introduction to this part of the world.
Eastern Turkey Adventure
Spectacular mosques, rustic Armenian churches and towering stone castles reward those willing to get off the beaten path. From ancient mud brick cities to exotic bazaars and the mysterious fallen stone heads at Nemrut Dagi, this 8-day trip is Turkey at its most fascinating. Travel to the land beneath the snow-capped peak of Mt Ararat, the legendary resting place of Noah's Ark and immerse yourself in the magnificent sights and legendary hospitality of the people in this lesser-known, and lesser-travelled, region of Turkey.
Ultimate Turkey
Combining the best of western and eastern Turkey, this comprehensive adventure offers a sweeping view of this fascinating country. From the architectural highlights of Istanbul's long history, make your way east for a glimpse of Turkey’s less travelled and more traditional side. Explore exotic covered bazaars and mud brick cities, and experience life in a place where time seems to stand still. From its incredible Mediterranean beaches to the unreal fairy chimneys of Cappadocia and giant stone heads of Nemrut Dagi—uncover all that Turkey has to offer.