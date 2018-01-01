11-Day Black Sea Tour

Day 1 Arrival in Trabzon and check in at hotel. Day 2 After the breakfast, city tour. study the extraordinary collection of Byzantine frescoes in the 13th century church of Ayasofya, visit Ataturk's Mansion on Soguksu hill facing Black Sea, Trabzon Castle. Day 3 After breakfast we visit Sumela Monastery which was constructed on the step slopes of the Black Mount and is located in Golden River National Park. Skirts of the Mount Zigana and among the mystical pines. We visit the Cave Karaca that is located in Torul, Gumushane and presents us a visual resital with ıts stalactites and stalagmites. We give a break at the Mount Zigana which has two climates on its both sides passing the Zigana Pass and then we reach Hamsikoy which is the original land of rice pudding following the old Iranian Road. We taste the rice pudding, drink our tea a country tea house and do a nature walk dinner. Day 4 Short break at Rize for panoramic view of the city from the Botany Garden, we visit kiwi and tea plantations here, then we arrive to Firtina Valley which takes us to Ayder Plateau. Before arriving in Ayder we will see Camlihemsin and gentle trekking to Goksu Fall which is the highest and most beautiful in the region. we arrive in Ayder before sundown.Day 5 After breakfast, we’ll see Georgia borderline throughout Ardeşen, Fındıklı, Arhavi, Hopa. After photo break we’ll have a chance to see Georgia village. Then throughout Çankara, we drive to Uzungol. After having lunch in Uzungol.Day 6 After breakfast, we’ll move to Tirebolu throughout Torul, Kürtün, Doğankent. Here we’ll have lunch. Then we arrive to Ordu. We will watch the city Ordu bird's-eye view from Boztepe.Day 7 After breakfast at hotel we arrive to Carsamba througout Fatsa,Unye, Terme. After a short break for taking photos of Yesilirmak river. Full day tour including visits to the SS Bandirma, the Greek ruins of Rum Mahallesi and the Ethnography Museum with its impressive collection of mosaics. Free time at Russian Bazaar.Day 8 Sabah After breakfast we drive to Amasya for our Amasya Tour. Amasya is one of the provinces which is distinct both with its natural setup and historical values it holds. It was the homeland of the famous geographer Strabo. Located in a narrow cleft of the Yesilirmak (Iris) river, it has a history of 3000 years during which many civilizations left priceless remains of their times. The ruins of the citadel on the rock face of the cleft shelters 2000 year old water-channels, 1000 year old bridges, an ancient mental hospital, an Ottoman Palace and a secret underground passageway.Day 9 After breakfast, we’ll see Çorum and eat famous roasted chickpeas. After the city tour in Corum.Day 10 On arrival we will have time for the city tour of Ankara which is the 2nd biggest city and the capital of Turkey. On the tour you will visit Ataturk`s (founder of the modern Turkey) Museum and the Anıtkabir.Day 11 After breakfast, transfer to Airport