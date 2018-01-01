Welcome to Trabzon
Contrasting with the medieval church (now mosque) of Aya Sofya, and the one-time Byzantine monastery at nearby Sumela, the modern world shines through on Atatürk Alanı, Trabzon's busy main square in the eastern section of the city centre. Indeed, the exotic city Rose Macaulay described in The Towers of Trebizond (1956) is very much a distant memory now.
Private Tour: Uzungol Lake Tour
At the southern end of the lake is a clutch of wood-trimmed resorts, motels and pensions, many with freestanding bungalows. One of the best-value options is İnan Kardeşler, the charmingly named `Trust Brothers’, with 42 hotel rooms and 25 one- and two-bedroom bungalows sleeping up to five. There are cheaper and scruffier pensions on the main road into Uzungol.Being a natural dam formed by the closure of the river bad as a result of landslides. Uzungol lake is almost charming people wıth its beauty and unique scenery. Uzungol is one of the most important tourism centers of both the region and Turkey, whose star has shined recently, and it is a special sanctuary for those fleeing from the stress and chaos of the city. Accommodation, food and drink facilities are located in center of Uzungol. There are plateaus and a few crater lakes between 1500-3000 metres in the South mountains of the region. Resting facilities, hiking, plant inspection, angling and bicycle tours are also available.
Private Arrival Transfer Trabzon Airport to Trabzon City Center
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your trip. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land in Trabzon. Travel in a spacious sedan for up to three passengers. Sit back and enjoy the ride to Trabzon city centre without worrying about taxi meters or getting lost. It’s a private Trabzon transfer service that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Price is per car, which seat up to three passengers.
Private Tour: Trabzon City Tour
After going around with the guidance of our professional travel guides to the Ayasofya which has a meaning as ‘’holy wisdom’’ museum ; we will visit Ataturk House which had been built in the beginning of 20th century around on pine grove where Ataturk lived for a while. And we will offer famous Trabzon Silver Telkari Crafts to our visitors after our Ataturk House trip which will make us feel Ataturk’s spirituality. We will go to Akcaabat for lunch. We will taste the famous Akcaabat meatballs and as well as the regional flavors such as kaygana, kuymak, tursu kavurmasi and sarma. Then we will move on to Sera Lake which is an important touristic place that visitors can ride lake-bicycles around the lake upon request. At about nearly 16:00 o’clock we will move on to Boztepe area.We will have our special Black Sea tea with regional samovar and watch the panoramic view of the city. In case it is requested then we can go around to the Trabzon’s biggest shopping center which is called as ‘Trabzon Forum’. We will go back to our hotels and finish our tour program right after our free time at around 6pm.
11-Day Black Sea Tour
Day 1 Arrival in Trabzon and check in at hotel. Day 2 After the breakfast, city tour. study the extraordinary collection of Byzantine frescoes in the 13th century church of Ayasofya, visit Ataturk's Mansion on Soguksu hill facing Black Sea, Trabzon Castle. Day 3 After breakfast we visit Sumela Monastery which was constructed on the step slopes of the Black Mount and is located in Golden River National Park. Skirts of the Mount Zigana and among the mystical pines. We visit the Cave Karaca that is located in Torul, Gumushane and presents us a visual resital with ıts stalactites and stalagmites. We give a break at the Mount Zigana which has two climates on its both sides passing the Zigana Pass and then we reach Hamsikoy which is the original land of rice pudding following the old Iranian Road. We taste the rice pudding, drink our tea a country tea house and do a nature walk dinner. Day 4 Short break at Rize for panoramic view of the city from the Botany Garden, we visit kiwi and tea plantations here, then we arrive to Firtina Valley which takes us to Ayder Plateau. Before arriving in Ayder we will see Camlihemsin and gentle trekking to Goksu Fall which is the highest and most beautiful in the region. we arrive in Ayder before sundown.Day 5 After breakfast, we’ll see Georgia borderline throughout Ardeşen, Fındıklı, Arhavi, Hopa. After photo break we’ll have a chance to see Georgia village. Then throughout Çankara, we drive to Uzungol. After having lunch in Uzungol.Day 6 After breakfast, we’ll move to Tirebolu throughout Torul, Kürtün, Doğankent. Here we’ll have lunch. Then we arrive to Ordu. We will watch the city Ordu bird's-eye view from Boztepe.Day 7 After breakfast at hotel we arrive to Carsamba througout Fatsa,Unye, Terme. After a short break for taking photos of Yesilirmak river. Full day tour including visits to the SS Bandirma, the Greek ruins of Rum Mahallesi and the Ethnography Museum with its impressive collection of mosaics. Free time at Russian Bazaar.Day 8 Sabah After breakfast we drive to Amasya for our Amasya Tour. Amasya is one of the provinces which is distinct both with its natural setup and historical values it holds. It was the homeland of the famous geographer Strabo. Located in a narrow cleft of the Yesilirmak (Iris) river, it has a history of 3000 years during which many civilizations left priceless remains of their times. The ruins of the citadel on the rock face of the cleft shelters 2000 year old water-channels, 1000 year old bridges, an ancient mental hospital, an Ottoman Palace and a secret underground passageway.Day 9 After breakfast, we’ll see Çorum and eat famous roasted chickpeas. After the city tour in Corum.Day 10 On arrival we will have time for the city tour of Ankara which is the 2nd biggest city and the capital of Turkey. On the tour you will visit Ataturk`s (founder of the modern Turkey) Museum and the Anıtkabir.Day 11 After breakfast, transfer to Airport
14 Days Small Group Tour of Eastern Turkey
Day 01: Cappadocia Arrival (B)Fly to Cappadocia and transfer to hotel (not included). Overnight in Cappadocia.Day 02: Cappadocia (B L)After breakfast pick up from your hotel. You will visit Devrent Imagination Valley, Zelve Open Air Museum, Pasabaglari, Avanos, Uchisar Rock-Castle, Esentepe and Goreme Open Air Museum. Overnight in Cappadocia.Day 03: Cappadocia (B L)Kaymakli Underground City, Soganli Valley, Sobesos, Keslik Monastery and Mustafapasa. Overnight in Cappadocia. Day 04: Cappadocia - Gaziantep (B)After breakfast, depart for Gaziantep. Enjoy lunch at Maras. Visit Mosaic Museum then the old city castle and copper bazaar. Overnight in Gaziantep.Day 05: Gaziantep - Sanliurfa (B) Drive to Sanliurfa. Visit Urfa Archaeological Museum and holy sites at the Ainzelha Lake, prophet Abraham's birthplace and local covered bazaar. Overnight stay in Urfa.Day 06: Sanliurfa – Mt. Nemrut (B)Visit Harran and see beehive houses. Drive to Kahta. On the way, visit Gobeklitepe Temple. In the afternoon hike to Mt. Nemrut (UNESCO site), watch the sunset. Visit the old castle Arsemeia, Cendere Bridge and Tumulus Tomb of Karakus. Overnight in Adiyaman.Day 07: Adiyaman - Mardin (B)Departure to Mardin. Visit this old, historical city. Take in fantastic views of the Plain of Mesopotamia. Visit Forty Martyrs Church, Zinciriye Madrasah, Monastery of Deyr-az-Zaferan. Walk in its busy streets and bazaars, and admire the stonework all around the town. Overnight in Mardin.Day 08: Mardin - Tatvan (B)Drive to Hasankeyf, with stop at the beautiful little town of Midyat to see the Monastery and ancient houses. Then, depart to Tatvan, a small village by the Lake Van. Overnight in Tatvan.Day 09: Tatvan - Van (B)Drive to Van. Take a ferry across the lake to visit the finest Armenian architectural wonder of the Church of the Holy Cross on Akdamar Island. Step over to the huge Van Castle. Overnight in Van.Day 10: Van - Dogubeyazit (B)Drive to Dogubeyazit. We will visit Muradiye Waterfalls, we will also see Mt. Ararat from all sides, the IshakPasa Palace. Overnight in Kars.Day 11: Kars (B) Drive to the medieval Armenian City of Ani. Also visit the impressive Kars Castle and Holy Apostles Church. Overnight in Kars.Day 12: Kars - Erzurum (B)Drive to Erzurum. Visit the 12th century Medrese (a Seljukian School), an old market place where the local black stone is mounted. Overnight in Erzurum.Day 13: Erzurum - Trabzon (B)Drive to Trabzon. On the way we will visit Karaca Cave. A short hike through the forest, visit the Sumela Monastery, also known as the Monastery of the Virgin Mary. Overnight stay in Trabzon.Day 14:Trabzon–Istanbul (B)Visit the city of Trabzon and Hagia Sofia Church. After city tour transfer to Trabzon Airport and fly back home.
Highlights of Trabzon Tour with Private Guide
Once you arrive to the Port of Trabzon, your private guide will be waiting to lead you to your own vehicle, in which you can relax as your private shore excursion to Sumela Monastery.Sumela Monastery is a Greek Orthodox monastery dedicated to Virgin Mary which was built between 75AD and 95AD and founded in 386AD during reign of the Emperor Theodosius I, Legend has it that two priests undertook its creation after discovering a miraculous icon of the Virgin Mary in a cave on the mountain. During its long history, the monastery fell into ruin several times and was restored by various emperors. During the 6th century, it was restored and enlarged by General Belisarius at the behest of Justinian.After the visit of Sumela Monastery we will head to St Sophia Museum which is a Chalcedonian (Greek Orthodox) church located in the city of Trabzon in the north-eastern part of Turkey. It dates back to the thirteenth century when Trabzon was the capital of the Empire of Trebizond.Our next stop on this shore excursion is residence of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Turkish Republic. The manor maintains its original decor and truly reflects the atmosphere of an early 20th century Turkish mansion.Before returning to your cruise ship, you will visit Ortahisar Buyuk Fatih Mosque, also known as The Golden-Headed Mary Church which was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans upon conquering the city in 1461. Interestingly, the church is identified mainly with the Ottomans even though its architecture is distinctly Byzantine and likely hosted several crowning ceremonies for Byzantine Emperors before the city was invaded. After all the visits, you will turn back to port of Trabzon.