Nuh'un Gemisi

Lines of rock form the vague shape of a boat on a hillside at Üzengili village, 30km southeast of Doğubayazıt. This constitutes one of half-a-dozen postulated sites of Noah's Ark. Yes, really. If you want to check the place out you'll need a car for the scenic drive.

The back-road route out here forks right at Murat Camping near İshak Paşa Palace before continuing via Yukarı Tavla, Besler and Melikşah villages. An alternative, faster route is signposted from the main Iran-bound D100, around 20km from Doğubayazıt.