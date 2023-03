Long before modern Doğuayazıt developed on the plains below, Bayazıt was an ancient city clinging to a series of high slopes and crags. The İshak Paşa Palace here is the only major building to have survived fairly intact, but 1km west beside the access road is a new museum displaying costumed mannequins and old photos within a building designed to recreate the style of an old Bayazıt house.