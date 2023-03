Above the town, under the huge overhanging cliff, lie the ruins of Maku’s former citadel, where the Baha'i faith's Bab was imprisoned for nine months in 1848. Head north from the bazaar on Taleqani St and follow the footpaths and steps up past the Abu Fazl Mosque. The walk will take around 25 minutes, but the views are stunning.

If you find yourself ascending crumbly, perpendicular scree slopes, you're heading for the wrong ruins.