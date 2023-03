A minor curiosity for those crossing the Iran–Turkey border with their own wheels, this deep hole – marked as a lake on some maps – is a crater made by a meteor impact in 1892. The site is 37km from central Doğubayazıt, 4km east of the D100; to get here, take the last turn before you reach the main border station. It's so close to the frontier that you might need to leave your passport/ID at the military checkpoint.