Kolah Farangi

Iran

This historic, octagonal late-Qajar mansion sits in a neglected garden accessed through the unmarked grey gates of a clinic just north of Chahara Sq.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View over Ishak Pasha Palace in Dogubeyazit, Turkey.

    İshak Paşa Palace

    25.47 MILES

    There are few experiences as magical as watching a blazing sunset from behind this ridgetop stone structure, its dome and minaret silhouetted against a…

  • Qareh Kalisa

    Qareh Kalisa

    14.28 MILES

    Sitting photogenically aloof on a barren knoll, 8km off the lonely Shot–Chaldoran road in the middle of nowhere, behind the low-rise village of the same…

  • Baghcheh Juq Palace Museum

    Baghcheh Juq Palace Museum

    4.49 MILES

    Built for the sardar (military governor) of Qajar Shah Muzaffar al-Din (r 1896–1907), this striking two-storey mansion sits amid 11 hectares of orchards…

  • Maku Fortress

    Maku Fortress

    0.24 MILES

    Above the town, under the huge overhanging cliff, lie the ruins of Maku’s former citadel, where the Baha'i faith's Bab was imprisoned for nine months in…

  • Dzor Dzor Chapel

    Dzor Dzor Chapel

    7.77 MILES

    Amazingly photogenic, this Unesco-listed Armenian chapel was relocated to higher ground once the nearby dam filled up. It's a hilly, sometimes snow…

  • Eski Bayazıt Evi

    Eski Bayazıt Evi

    25.84 MILES

    Long before modern Doğuayazıt developed on the plains below, Bayazıt was an ancient city clinging to a series of high slopes and crags. The İshak Paşa…

  • Nuh'un Gemisi

    Nuh'un Gemisi

    17.7 MILES

    Lines of rock form the vague shape of a boat on a hillside at Üzengili village, 30km southeast of Doğubayazıt. This constitutes one of half-a-dozen…

  • Meteor Çukuru

    Meteor Çukuru

    10.26 MILES

    A minor curiosity for those crossing the Iran–Turkey border with their own wheels, this deep hole – marked as a lake on some maps – is a crater made by a…

