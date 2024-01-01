This historic, octagonal late-Qajar mansion sits in a neglected garden accessed through the unmarked grey gates of a clinic just north of Chahara Sq.
Kolah Farangi
25.47 MILES
There are few experiences as magical as watching a blazing sunset from behind this ridgetop stone structure, its dome and minaret silhouetted against a…
14.28 MILES
Sitting photogenically aloof on a barren knoll, 8km off the lonely Shot–Chaldoran road in the middle of nowhere, behind the low-rise village of the same…
4.49 MILES
Built for the sardar (military governor) of Qajar Shah Muzaffar al-Din (r 1896–1907), this striking two-storey mansion sits amid 11 hectares of orchards…
0.24 MILES
Above the town, under the huge overhanging cliff, lie the ruins of Maku’s former citadel, where the Baha'i faith's Bab was imprisoned for nine months in…
7.77 MILES
Amazingly photogenic, this Unesco-listed Armenian chapel was relocated to higher ground once the nearby dam filled up. It's a hilly, sometimes snow…
25.84 MILES
Long before modern Doğuayazıt developed on the plains below, Bayazıt was an ancient city clinging to a series of high slopes and crags. The İshak Paşa…
17.7 MILES
Lines of rock form the vague shape of a boat on a hillside at Üzengili village, 30km southeast of Doğubayazıt. This constitutes one of half-a-dozen…
10.26 MILES
A minor curiosity for those crossing the Iran–Turkey border with their own wheels, this deep hole – marked as a lake on some maps – is a crater made by a…
