Built for the sardar (military governor) of Qajar Shah Muzaffar al-Din (r 1896–1907), this striking two-storey mansion sits amid 11 hectares of orchards and walled gardens in the village of Baghcheh Juq, 7km from Maku along the Bazargan road. With a nod to Versailles, the interior rooms, halls and atrium glisten and sparkle. Savaris from Maku's Chahara Sq charge US$2 one way.

In late 2016 the palace museum was closed for major renovation works that look as though they could take a while.