Welcome to Diyarbakır

Full of heart, soul and character, Diyar is proud of remaining the symbol of Kurdish identity and tenacity. Behind the grim basalt walls, the old city's twisting alleyways are crammed full of historical buildings and Arab-style mosques.

Read More

Diyarbakır has witnessed pro-Kurdish demonstrations and riots. Banned until a few years ago, the Nevruz festival takes place on 21 March; another big Kurdish celebration takes place on May 1 for May Day.

Read Less

Top experiences in Diyarbakır

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Diyarbakır activities

$90.07 Transfers & Ground Transport

Private Arrival Transfer Diyarbakir Airport to Diyarbakir City Center

Travel from Diyarbakir Airport to your Diyarbakir City Center . Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Going downtown? You can choose the prepaid transfer option of being picked-up from Diyarbakir airport by a trustworthy company and delivered to your hotel problem free. As soon as you exit luggage section; you will be greeted outside by your personal driver and led to your assigned cars from our fleet with proper air conditioning and luggage space.
See More Activities

Diyarbakır in detail

Diyarbakır photo credits