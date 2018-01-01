Private Arrival Transfer Diyarbakir Airport to Diyarbakir City Center

Travel from Diyarbakir Airport to your Diyarbakir City Center . Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Going downtown? You can choose the prepaid transfer option of being picked-up from Diyarbakir airport by a trustworthy company and delivered to your hotel problem free. As soon as you exit luggage section; you will be greeted outside by your personal driver and led to your assigned cars from our fleet with proper air conditioning and luggage space.