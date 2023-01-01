About 18km east of Midyat, Morgabriel (Deyrul Umur) Monastery is surrounded by gently rolling hills dotted with olive groves. Though much restored, the monastery dates back to 397. St Gabriel, the namesake of the monastery, is buried here, and the sand beside his tomb is said to cure illness. Entry is by tour (in Turkish). You'll see mosaics and the immense ancient dome built by Theodora, wife of Byzantine emperor Justinian, and visit the church and old kitchen area.

Morgabriel is home to the archbishop of Tür Abdin (Mountain of the Servants of God – the surrounding plateau). These days he presides over a much-diminished flock of around 70 people, the majority students from local villages.

The monastery has been established for more than 1600 years, but has been faced with ongoing land claims from nearby villages.

A taxi from Midyat is about ₺100 return including waiting time. By public transport, take a Cizre dolmuş (₺10) to the signposted road junction and walk 2.5km uphill to the gate. During summer, this walk is a tough slog. Start early in the morning as dolmuşes become less frequent later in the day.