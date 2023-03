The Meryemana (Virgin Mary) church sits at the entrance to Anıtli (Haxê) village, just before the large jandarma (army) building. The ornate, carved cupola on its roof, next to the bell tower, is its most interesting feature. You can take the staircase up to the roof to take in a close-up view of it. There are great views across the surrounding fields of grape vines and pistachio tree orchards from the rooftop.