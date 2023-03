Midyat's compact old town area extends east behind Atatürk Caddesi, the main road through town. At the main roundabout between Atatürk and Cumhuriyet Caddesi swerve east into the silver-shop-lined Kuyumcular Çarşışı and explore the narrow alleys beyond. Some of the high-walled, honey-toned stone konaks (mansions) have been restored and architecture fans will appreciate the intricately carved windows and recesses on display.

Unfortunately none of the churches within the area are open for visits.