Mor Eliyo

Southeastern Anatolia

A church is thought to have sat on this site since 343 but the present church building in Alagöz (Baqisyan) is much rebuilt and restored. The stone-arched ceiling of the nave is supported by fat modern stone pillars and the courtyard has a double-storey arcade. The courtyard is still used today by local Syriac students as a school.

