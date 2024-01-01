Hasankeyf's castle sits high atop the cliff so is going to escape being submerged by the Ilısu Dam. Due to the reservoir wall construction going on just under the fortifications, it was shut in 2019. Local rumour on our last visit was that boat trips to the castle would be arranged after the dam is finished.
Morgabriel (Deyrul Umur) Monastery
27.93 MILES
About 18km east of Midyat, Morgabriel (Deyrul Umur) Monastery is surrounded by gently rolling hills dotted with olive groves. Though much restored, the…
15.8 MILES
One of the most interesting churches of the Tür Abdin, the finely restored Mor Yakop (St Jacob's) dates from the 6th century and is the finest example of…
19.8 MILES
The Meryemana (Virgin Mary) church sits at the entrance to Anıtli (Haxê) village, just before the large jandarma (army) building. The ornate, carved…
19.6 MILES
You need to knock for entry to Mor Izozoal, which sits grandly atop the hill in Altıntaş (Kiverzê). Inside, the church has some beautiful stone carved…
17.91 MILES
Knock for entry to Mor Kyriakos, surrounded by high walls on the edge of Bağlarbaşı (Arnasê) village. Once through the gate, the bulky fortress-style…
20.53 MILES
Midyat's compact old town area extends east behind Atatürk Caddesi, the main road through town. At the main roundabout between Atatürk and Cumhuriyet…
19.36 MILES
A church is thought to have sat on this site since 343 but the present church building in Alagöz (Baqisyan) is much rebuilt and restored. The stone-arched…
