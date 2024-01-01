Kale

Southeastern Anatolia

Hasankeyf's castle sits high atop the cliff so is going to escape being submerged by the Ilısu Dam. Due to the reservoir wall construction going on just under the fortifications, it was shut in 2019. Local rumour on our last visit was that boat trips to the castle would be arranged after the dam is finished.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Morgabriel (Deyrul Umur) Monastery

    Morgabriel (Deyrul Umur) Monastery

    27.93 MILES

    About 18km east of Midyat, Morgabriel (Deyrul Umur) Monastery is surrounded by gently rolling hills dotted with olive groves. Though much restored, the…

  • Mor Yakop

    Mor Yakop

    15.8 MILES

    One of the most interesting churches of the Tür Abdin, the finely restored Mor Yakop (St Jacob's) dates from the 6th century and is the finest example of…

  • Meryemana

    Meryemana

    19.8 MILES

    The Meryemana (Virgin Mary) church sits at the entrance to Anıtli (Haxê) village, just before the large jandarma (army) building. The ornate, carved…

  • Mor Izozoal

    Mor Izozoal

    19.6 MILES

    You need to knock for entry to Mor Izozoal, which sits grandly atop the hill in Altıntaş (Kiverzê). Inside, the church has some beautiful stone carved…

  • Mor Kyriakos

    Mor Kyriakos

    17.91 MILES

    Knock for entry to Mor Kyriakos, surrounded by high walls on the edge of Bağlarbaşı (Arnasê) village. Once through the gate, the bulky fortress-style…

  • Eski Midyat

    Eski Midyat

    20.53 MILES

    Midyat's compact old town area extends east behind Atatürk Caddesi, the main road through town. At the main roundabout between Atatürk and Cumhuriyet…

  • Mor Eliyo

    Mor Eliyo

    19.36 MILES

    A church is thought to have sat on this site since 343 but the present church building in Alagöz (Baqisyan) is much rebuilt and restored. The stone-arched…

View more attractions

