One of the most interesting churches of the Tür Abdin, the finely restored Mor Yakop (St Jacob's) dates from the 6th century and is the finest example of ashlar masonry in the area. There's been a church on this site in Barıştepe (Selhê) since 419. The remnant arches of the earlier church sit just behind the present building. The gate leading into the courtyard is usually kept open and the guardian will give you a tour of the church interior.