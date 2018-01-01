Welcome to Kaş
The 6km-long Çukurbağ Peninsula extends west of the pretty old quarter, town square and harbour. At the start of it, you'll find a well-preserved ancient theatre, which is about all that's left of ancient Antiphellos, the original Lycian town. Above Kaş, several Lycian rock tombs in the mountain wall can be seen even at night, when they're illuminated.
Lying just offshore, dominating the harbour view, is the geopolitical oddity of the Greek island of Meis (Kastellorizo), which can be visited on a day trip.
Top experiences in Kaş
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kaş activities
4 Day Turkey Gulet Cruise: Olympos to Fethiye
Myra – St. Nicholas Church – Sunken City – Kekova (L, D)At 10am you will be picked up from Tree Houses in Olympos and met at the Demre bus station with a sign with your name written on it. From there, you will be transferred to Demre Harbor. You will have free time for shopping, banking and pay a visit to Myra and St. Nicholas Church, before the boat departs. Enjoy lunch on your boat, and as long as the sea conditions permit, you will have the chance to look at the Pirates Cave. You will depart from the Sunken City of Kekova (this Lycian-Roman archaeological site is protected, so it's forbidden to swim. You can only sigsee) to Simena, a traditional Turkish fishing village with no car access and where lies a Byzantine/Ottoman castle. In Gokkaya Bay, have the opportunity for water sports, if you would like to partake. Later in the day enjoy dinner and relaxation in this pirates' haven or party the night away at the Smugglers Inn.Kas – Kalkan – Fırnaz Bay (B, L, D)After breakfast on the boat, your cruise will depart for Kas to Kas harbor for lunch and to visit this charming cozy fishing village. In the ancient city Antiphellos, once upon a time a name for Kas, with the charm of this town remaining with Lycian rock tombs, sarcophagi and the Roman theater. Here you will enjoy today's lunch. Near Kalkan, you stop in Aquarium or Firnaz Bay where you will have your dinner and spend the night on board.Butterfly Valley – Oludeniz Beach – St. Nicholas Island (B,L,D)By the time you wake, you will be at Butterfly Valley where you will have breakfast, depending on the sea conditions. Here you can enjoy a swim or visit the nature. If it is the right season, you will see 136 kinds of different butterflies and moths which gives it its name to the valley. Cruise to Oludeniz, the Blue Lagoon, where at your expense, paragliding is available and your lunch will be served. St.Nicholas Island will be the last stop of the day, during which various stops will be made for you to swim. After dinner, you will spend the night on board in St.Nicholas Island.Samanlık Bay – Fethiye (B, L)On your last day, breakfast will be served and then you will depart for Samanlik Bay to swim and have lunch. Finally, sail to Fethiye Harbor where your approximate arrival time will be between 3pm and 4pm.
Kekova Sunken City Boat Trip From Kalkan and Kas
The tour starts from Ucagiz village and the first stop is at Tersane Bay to see ruins at the bay. See the broken pots and amphoras from glass windows on the boat and ruins on the Island. You will visit the pirate cave and enjoy a open buffet lunch in Gökkaya bay. There is also another swimming break in Burc bay from the watching tower from Ottoman Empire times. You can visit the Medieval castle in Simena peninsula or have home-made ice cream. Enjoy the final swim in a bay near Ucagız and then drive back to Kalkan.
Boat Trip to the Greek Island of Meis Kastellorizo
Meet at 9.30am at Kas harbor, all you need is your passport with you. The boat will sail over to the island where you can spend whole your day in Meis island and see the Greek’s culture. Relax in the sun on the beach or walk the island. The harbour area in Meis is charming with warren of alleys and houses behind the pretty waterside shops and restaurants.There is also a pickup from Kalkan.
Tandem Paragliding in Kas
You will meet or be transferred to the hill behind Kas to start your experience. Your safety is paramount. These paragliding pilots fly four times a day, taking all sorts of passengers on this amazing adventure everyday. Every passenger is briefed and issued with a helmet and flying suit, while all pilots carry reserve chutes and communication systems.The descent will be around around 30 minutes and your flight will give you a bird’s eye view of the old town of Kaş, along with its harbour, the peninsula and, of course, the Greek Island of Castellorizo (Megisti).Please note there are no flights if there are any meteorological contraindications on any given day. You are able to rebook.
Kas Islands Cruise by Gulet
Thanks to its clean blue sea and fascinating nature, the fishing town of Kaş on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast has drawn attention for decades. A popular place to set sail on a boat cruise, this 8-hour tour offers an adventure on board a traditional, 45-55-foot (14-17-meter) gulet.Departing from the yacht harbor at 10:00, your first destination will be the small islands nearest to the Greek island of Castellorizo. This is one of the most important diving destinations in Turkey, and you’ll have time to fish, swim and snorkel in the crystal clear waters. Look for an Italian warship that sank during World War 2, as well as an array of colorful fish and marine life, including sea turtles and octopus.Continue to Ufakdere Bay for another swim in the silky waters. A delicious meal, prepared on board the boat in a Mediterranean kitchen, will be waiting after you have cooled off or caught up on some reading on the shady deck.Then, sail to Güvercin Island, also known as Pigeon Island, where you can visit the small sea museum, or look at a shark monument. Finally, sail on to Limanağzı Bay for a 45-minute swimming break, before tea, cake and fresh fruit is served as you cruise back to the harbor.
Private Boat Trip to Kekova Sunkencity
Sail the Mediterranean on your private gullet on this 9-hour tour from Kas Old Marina. Cruise for 45-minutes to the first stop, the secret beach and cave at Inonu Bay. Swim or explore the cave during this 30-minute stop. Move on to Akvarum Bay to swim or take a break from the water. Enjoy a delicious Mediterranean lunch as you enter the Kekova Island region. Leave Akvarum Bay following your 45-minute stop. Next up: visit Batiksehir. Leave the boat and take a land tour, strolling around the ruins that date back to the Lycian, Byzantine, and Roman periods. See the Lycian tombs and the Byzantine Castle at Simena, and take 1-hour to explore. Later, linger in the charming fishing village of Ucagiz Koyu before heading to Yaglica Bay for a 45-minute stop to swim in this canyon-like bay. Relax and take afternoon tea including cake and fruit. Sail back to the harbor. Finish the tour at approximately 6pm.