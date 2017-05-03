Private Dalyan River Cruise by Boat with Lunch and Sea Turtles Watching

This trip is for you if you love nature, animals and beautiful views. After arriving at our destination - city of Dalyan, a water taxis will already wait for you on the shore of Dalyan river. After embarkation on the boat your journey on Turkish Amazon – Dalyan River starts.On the first stop you will have a chance to bathe in mineral muds and thermal pool with medical water. The mud is healthful, you have to spread it all over your body and then wait for drying and washing it off. We guarantee that you will have a lot of fun doing this! After burning calories it will be time for tasty lunch by the river (buffet included in the price, you can eat as much as you want!).Then you will continue the cruise taking off in attractive places. You will see ancient huge Lycian tombs that are sculpted in stones. We will stop so you can take amazing photos. This is a part of the ancient Lycian city of Kaunos. Its acropolis, theatre and Roman baths are going to be visible during a cruise. Cruise between bulrushes on the delta of Dalyan river is an awesome adventure. Then you will finally get to the river mouth to the sea. This is where you can most often see huge Caretta Caretta sea turtles. If you will be at least little lucky you will surely see them. You will also see other residents of Dalyan river – blue crabs, that are food for the turtles. If you want to, you will be able to eat a crab that will be grilled especially for you.At the end of the day, you will get off the boat straight to the sandy Iztuzu beach . You will have a chance to swim in the Mediterranean Sea and get some tan. The beach is a breeding ground for turtles, so be careful because you may see them here – it is a quite an adventure! After free time, you will get back on the boats-water taxis and you will go back to the starting point. This is where a bus will already wait for you and it will take you back to Fethiye.