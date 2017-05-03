Welcome to Dalyan
As well as the ruins on its doorstep, Dalyan is an excellent base for exploring Köyceğiz Gölü (Lake Köyceğiz) and the turtle rehabilitation centre at nearby İztuzu Beach. Once you're done lapping up the sun on a boat trip or traversing ancient city ruins, pull up a pew riverside to admire Dalyan's most famous feature: the mighty Kings' Tombs of ancient Kaunos. Hewn into the cliffs, they take on a golden glow as the sun sets.
Top experiences in Dalyan
Dalyan activities
Dalyan Boat Tour from Marmaris: Turtle Beach, Mud Baths, Lunch
Enjoy a relaxing full-day tour of Dalyan on Turkey’s Lycian Coast, sailing by boat across the turquoise sea to Turtle Beach (officially known as Iztuzu Beach).Departing from Marmaris, admire the remarkable rock cut tombs of the Kings of Kaunos along the coast. Founded around the 9th-century BC on the border of the Kingdom of Lycia, Kaunos became an important Carian city around 400 BC and its culture reflected aspects of both kingdoms. The tombs were designated for the kings and other powerful people of the city, and filled with food, money, jewellery and other valuable items.Marvel at the Dalyan Canal as it weaves its way from Köyceğiz Lake to the beach, a peninsula jutting out from the mainland. Famous for the endangered loggerhead turtles (Caretta Caretta) that lay their eggs in the sand, as well as blue crab, the beach is now protected to help conserve the turtles, making it out of bounds to the public from May through September.Jump into a mud bath for an indulgent and therapeutic wallow before your return transfer to Marmaris.
Dalyan River Cruise by Boat with Lunch and Sea Turtles Watching
This trip is for you if you love nature, animals and beautiful views. After arriving at our destination - city of Dalyan, a water taxies will already wait for you on the shore of Dalyan river. After embarkation on the boat your journey on Turkish Amazon – Dalyan River starts.On the first stop you will have a chance to bathe in mineral muds and thermal pool with medical water. The mud is healthful, you have to spread it all over your body and then wait for drying and washing it off. We guarantee that you will have a lot of fun doing this! After burning calories it will be time for tasty lunch by the river (buffet included in the price, you can eat as much as you want!).Then you will continue the cruise taking off in attractive places. You will see ancient huge Lycian tombs that are sculpted in stones. We will stop so you can take amazing photos. This is a part of the ancient Lycian city of Kaunos. Its acropolis, theatre and Roman baths are going to be visible during a cruise. Cruise between bulrushes on the delta of Dalyan river is an awesome adventure.Then you will finally get to the river mouth to the sea. This is where you can most often see huge Caretta Caretta sea turtles. If you will be at least little lucky you will surely see them. You will also meet other residents of Dalyan river – blue crabs, that are food for the turtles. If you want to, you will be able to eat a crab that will be grilled especially for you.At the end of the day, you will get off the boat straight to the sandy beach of Iztuzu. You will have a chance to swim in the Mediterranean Sea and get some tan. The beach is a breeding ground for turtles, so be careful because you may meet them here – it is a quite an adventure! After free time, you will get back on the boats-water taxies and you will go back to the starting point. This is where a bus will already wait for you and it will take you back to Fethiye.
Dalyan Day Trip from Bodrum
Leave your centrally located Bodrum hotel in the early morning and travel by air-conditioned coach toward the riverside town of Dalyan. After roughly an hour, stop for breakfast (own expense) before setting off again.After around two more hours, arrive at the Dalyan River, a waterway that weaves through an idyllic conservation area. Board a sightseeing boat and glide along the peaceful channels, passing reed beds that are rich with birds and other wildlife.As you sail, take photos of the famous Kings’ Tombs of Kaunos. These tombs, carved directly into a cliff face, are believed to have been completed in around the 4th century BC and are musts for your photo album.Cruise into the Dalyan River delta and look for rare loggerhead turtles as you approach İztuzu Beach (also called Turtle Beach). These endangered turtles visit this protected, 3-mile (4.8km) sandbar every year to lay their eggs in burrows.At the beach, you can stroll, sunbathe or swim (weather permitting), and then continue your cruise to a riverside restaurant. Here, enjoy a delicious buffet lunch of salads, main dishes, desserts and fruits, with drinks available at your own expense.Next, cruise to Dalyan’s hot springs and mud baths on the riverbanks. Pull on your swimwear and cake yourself in the sticky mud from from head to toe. Dry off in the sun, shower down and then wade into the warm, sulphur pools. You’ll leave feeling wonderfully tingly and refreshed.Afterward, relax on your coach ride back to Bodrum. After a stop at a Turkish carpet center and a break for refreshments (own expense), your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Dalyan Koycegiz by Bus Including River Cruise, Turtle Beach, Mud Baths and Lunch
Private Dalyan River Cruise by Boat with Lunch and Sea Turtles Watching
Blue Thermal Lagoon and Fevziye Village Day Trip from Dalyan
Visit the Blue Thermal Lagoon, a natural running sulfur pool with the highest therapeutic values in the whole of Turkey. This stunning turquoise lagoon is situated on a family run farm near Sarigerme, just a 45 minute drive from Dalyan. This is an amazing opportunity to see the local culture. After swimming and relaxing at the lagoon, become a guest to a Turkish home for lunch in the small village of Fevziye. Experience Turkish hospitality while tasting a delicious lunch which consists of a variety of traditional, fresh and home cooked Turkish food.After lunch, head to the secluded Asi Bay by driving through beautiful hidden roads and Amber forests. This is a small, quiet volcanic beach where you can cool off in the Aegean waters. Next is a visit to the small, family run Sunset Restaurant. Traditional Georgian pie is served whilst you sit and enjoy views of Bacardi Bay, with Rhodes in the distance, it will truly take your breath away. The last stop of the day will be at Radar Mountain, where the best views of Dalyan can be seen. From Iztuzu beach all the way to Koycegiz Lake, there is nowhere else that offers such incredible views. It is a photographers paradise and a must for anyone visiting Dalyan. At the end of your tour, your driver and guide will bring you back to your Dalyan accommodation.