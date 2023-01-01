Yazılı Canyon Nature Park

Deep in the Taurus Mountains, roughly 65km south of Eğirdir, this forested gorge separates the Lake District (ancient Pisidia) and the Antalya region (Pamphylia) and their unique climatic zones. From the riverside picnicking spot, where a simple restaurant serves fresh fish (meal ₺20), follow a path upstream for 3km through the glorious Çandır Kanyon to alpine waterfalls. There are shady bathing spots filled with cathartically cold water. It gets busy in summer, but otherwise is tranquil.

The Eğirdir Outdoor Centre organises day trips here.