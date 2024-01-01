Adada

Lake District

The very ruinous remnants of Adada, with its toppled masonry strewn across overgrown meadows and into the surrounding forest, has a still visible agora and Trajan's temple. The Roman road here is part of the St Paul Trail. The ruins are about 12km north, up a winding mountain road, from the village of Sütçüler.

  • Well restored Antonin fountain in the ancient city of Sagalassos near Ağlasun town in Burdur district of Turkey.

    Sagalassos

    26.35 MILES

    The sprawling ancient city ruins of Sagalassos, dating from 1200 BC, are set high amid the stark and jagged peaks of Ak Dağ (White Mountain). Rarely…

  • Davraz, Isparta - Turkey - January 29, 2021: Mount Davraz is highest point of Isparta city, Mt Davraz ; Shutterstock ID 1907090812; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Mt Davraz

    18.86 MILES

    Davraz Dağı (2653m), rising between three lakes, has great skiing from mid-December to March. A day-long section of the St Paul Trail leads between here…

  • Selge

    Selge

    24.95 MILES

    About 350m of ancient Selge's city wall still exists, but its most striking monument is its huge theatre, restored in the 3rd century AD. Close by is the…

  • Yazılı Canyon Nature Park

    Yazılı Canyon Nature Park

    8.6 MILES

    Deep in the Taurus Mountains, roughly 65km south of Eğirdir, this forested gorge separates the Lake District (ancient Pisidia) and the Antalya region …

  • Lake Kovada National Park

    Lake Kovada National Park

    7.27 MILES

    Surrounding a small lake connected to Lake Eğirdir by a channel, this national park is good for hiking, picnicking and flora, especially at the nearby…

  • Pınar Pazarı

    Pınar Pazarı

    17.73 MILES

    On Sundays between August and October, you can buy apples, cheese, yoghurt or even a goat at this village market run by the Yörük Turks, who descend from…

  • Hızır Bey Cami

    Hızır Bey Cami

    22.02 MILES

    Originally a Seljuk warehouse (built 1237), this simple stone structure in the centre became a mosque in 1308 under Hamidoğulları emir Hızır Bey. It…

  • Bedre Beach

    Bedre Beach

    26.72 MILES

    To sunbathe on a sandy beach, head 11km out of the centre on the road from Eğirdir to Barla. Bedre Beach is best, with 1.5km of sand. You can walk or…

