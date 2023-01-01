Davraz Dağı (2653m), rising between three lakes, has great skiing from mid-December to March. A day-long section of the St Paul Trail leads between here and Kasnak Forest.

Davraz offers nordic and downhill skiing, plus snowboarding, and the 1.2km-long chairlift is fast and modern. A day on the slopes here (including equipment hire and lift pass) costs around €60.

The ski centre has accommodation ranging from pensions to five-star chains such as Sirene, but staying in Eğirdir, 25km northeast, is cheaper and convenient. If you're not staying on the mountain, there are regular taxis and shuttles during the snow sports season from Eğirdir or Isparta.