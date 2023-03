Surrounding a small lake connected to Lake Eğirdir by a channel, this national park is good for hiking, picnicking and flora, especially at the nearby Kasnak Forest, which is full of butterflies and rare mountain flowers. For views, a short walk from the car park leads to a viewing tower overlooking the lake and forest. The park is about 30km south of Eğirdir en route to Yazılı Canyon Nature Park, and the two can be visited in one day.