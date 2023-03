Originally a Seljuk warehouse (built 1237), this simple stone structure in the centre became a mosque in 1308 under Hamidoğulları emir Hızır Bey. It features a clerestory (an upper row of windows) above the central hall and new tiles around the mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca). Note the finely carved wooden doors and stone portal, and the minaret's faded blue tile trim.