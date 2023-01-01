Yedi Bilgeler Vineyards

This impressive vineyard 6.5km north of Kirazlı also boasts a fine boutique hotel and restaurant. Award-winning wines produced here are named after the 'Seven Sages', 6th-century-BC philosophers based in nearby Ephesus, Miletus and Priene. Tour the vineyards and fabulous şarap mahzeni (wine cellar) where you can taste and buy the Bias Cabernet, Anaxagoras Chardonnay and Lasos Rose Shiraz (prices start at ₺50 a bottle).

Accommodation (€78 to €170) consists of six rooms named after grape varietals in the purpose-built main building and many more in a modern wing overlooking a swimming pool. Self-catering suites are large (up to 80 sq metres) but we love the Malbec double room in the main building with vineyard views.

Expect fine dining in the winery's lovely restaurant. Meals (mains ₺30 to ₺65) are served in a large, atmospheric dining room made cosy by a hearth and overlooked by a mural of the wine god Dionysus. A breezy terrace offers outside seating in warm weather. There's live music most weekends.