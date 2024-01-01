Upper Gate (Magnesian Gate)

Ephesus

This is the more popular entry point of Ephesus' two entrances. It was erected under Emperor Vespasian in the 1st century AD.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Turkey, Ephesus, Library of Celsus

    Ephesus

    0.43 MILES

    Of Turkey's hundreds of ancient cities and classical ruins, Ephesus is the grandest and best preserved. A Unesco-listed World Heritage Site, it's the best…

  • Library of Celsus

    Library of Celsus

    0.34 MILES

    This magnificent library dating from the early 2nd century AD, the best-known monument in Ephesus, has been extensively restored. Originally built as part…

  • The Temple of Athena in Priene.

    Priene

    19.34 MILES

    Priene enjoys a commanding position just below Mt Mykale, giving it a real natural grandeur. This Greco-Roman site is delightful to explore, with pine…

  • Ephesus terrace houses.

    Terraced Houses

    0.29 MILES

    The roofed complex here contains seven well-preserved Roman homes built on three terraces, which are well worth the extra visiting fee. As you ascend the…

  • Photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows a visitor in the Tunnel of Eupalinos, which is situated in Samos, an island in the eastern Aegean, Greece. The Tunnel of Eupalinos is a water pipeline running through Mount Kastro in Samos, built in the 6th century BC to supply water to the ancient city of Samos. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua via Getty Images) 1240120216 wn

    Evpalinos Tunnel

    28.15 MILES

    In a word: extraordinary. In 524 BC, when Pythagorio (then called Samos) was the island’s capital and a bustling metropolis of 80,000, securing sources…

  • Ayasuluk Fortress

    Ayasuluk Fortress

    1.82 MILES

    Selçuk’s crowning achievement is accessed on the same ticket as the Basilica of St John, once the citadel's principal structure. Earlier and extensive…

  • Aerial view of Livadaki beach on the northwest coast of Samos.

    Livadaki Beach

    22.02 MILES

    Follow the north-coast road out of Vathy for 10km and look for a signposted dirt road to the left leading to Livadaki Beach. Here, tropical azure waters…

Nearby Ephesus attractions

1. Necropolis

0.05 MILES

Site of a necropolis dating to the 6th century BC which was later covered by the upper (or state) agora.

2. Baths of Varius

0.05 MILES

Baths were situated at the main entrances to ancient cities so that visitors could be disinfected and wash before entering. These 2nd-century ones stand…

3. Tomb of St Luke

0.06 MILES

It is thought that the ruins of the small circular building south of the Baths of Varius, which was once a church, contain the tomb of the evangelist, St…

4. Upper Agora

0.08 MILES

This large square measuring 58m by 170m, and used for legislation and local political talk, was flanked by grand columns and filled with polished marble…

5. Odeon

0.08 MILES

Built around AD 150, this once-lavish 1400-seat theatre boasts marble seats with lions' paws and other carved ornamentation. It was used primarily for…

6. Temple of Hestia

0.11 MILES

The Prytaneum hosted this shrine, where the city's eternal flame was tended by vestal virgins, and was fronted by a giant statue of Artemis, now in the…

7. Temple of Isis

0.11 MILES

Objects discovered in this small temple in the Upper Agora suggested that it was dedicated to the Egyptian goddess Isis.

8. Prytaneum

0.11 MILES

Two of six original Doric columns mark the entrance to the ruined Prytaneum, one of the most important civic structures in Ephesus. Within and dedicated…