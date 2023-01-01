Upper Agora

This large square measuring 58m by 170m, and used for legislation and local political talk, was flanked by grand columns and filled with polished marble. More or less in the middle was the small Temple of Isis – testament to the cultural and trade connections between Ephesus and Alexandria in Egypt.

The agora's columns would later be reused for a Christian basilica on the agora's northeastern edge, which was a typically Byzantine three-nave structure with a wooden roof. From here, there are several archways in the distance, once food-storage houses.