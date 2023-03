This ruined temple recalls Domitian (r AD 81–96), the tyrant as evil as Nero who banished St John to Patmos (where the evangelist wrote the Book of Revelation), and who executed his own nephew for showing interest in Christianity. The unpopular ruler demanded the structure be raised in his honour, but the temple and its statue were promptly demolished when news of his assassination reached Ephesus. The head of the statue is now in the Ephesus Museum in Selçuk.