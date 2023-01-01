Çamlık Steam Locomotive Museum

Trainspotters will delight in this open-air museum, in an attractively landscaped site, which has three-dozen rusting steam locomotives, some as old as the 1887 C-N2 Stephenson from the UK. Atatürk had his headquarters here and kept his special German-built train (1926) at this station during Aegean manoeuvres. You're free to climb aboard and view his bedroom, bath and conference room. Le Wagon restaurant onsite serves snacks and meals. It's 8.5km south of Selçuk on the road to Aydın.