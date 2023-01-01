Şakirin Mosque

One of the few architecturally notable modern mosques in İstanbul, this 2009 building was designed by Hüsrev Tayla and its interior is the work of Zeynep Fadıllıoğlu, best known for her glamorous restaurant and nightclub fit-outs. The building itself has a wonderful transparency, but the highlight is the interior, which features a gorgeous turquoise-and-gold mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca) and a magnificent 'dripping glass' chandelier.

The mosque is opposite the Zeynep Kamil Hospital. Take a bus from the iskele (dock) and alight at the Kapıağası stop, or walk up Dr Fahri Atabey Caddesi from the Atik Valide Mosque and turn right into Nuhkuyusu Caddesi.