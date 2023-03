This little mosque is fairly unprepossessing from the outside, but the interior is a totally different story. The walls are decorated with gorgeous İznik tiles, the bequest of Mahpeyker Kösem (1640), wife of Sultan Ahmet I and mother of sultans Murat IV and İbrahim I ('İbrahim the Crazy'). It's a 10-minute walk to get here from the Atik Valide Mosque.