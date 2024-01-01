Unusual due to the striking 'birdcage' tomb in its overgrown garden, this mosque was built by Sultan Ahmet III between 1708 and 1710 for his mother, Gülnuş Emetullah, who had been the favourite concubine of Mehmet IV. Built late in the period of classical Ottoman architecture, it lacks the architectural distinction of many of Üsküdar's other mosques.
Yeni Valide Mosque
Istanbul
