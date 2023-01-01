Çamlıca Mosque

Built on the highest hill in the city, this massive mosque opened in 2019 and can accommodate an extraordinary 63,000 worshippers. The largest mosque in Turkey, it was pet project of President Erdoğan and can be seen from miles away (including from ferries making their way up the Bosphorus). Designed by Bahar Mızrak and Hayriye Gül Totu, who have taken a very traditional (some may say boringly derivative) approach, its interior is more impressive that its exterior, showcasing top-quality craftsmanship.