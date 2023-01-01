Beylerbeyi Palace

This opulently furnished 1865 building was designed by Sarkis Balyan, brother of Nikoğos (architect of Dolmabahçe Palace). It delighted both Sultan Abdül Aziz (r 1861–76), who commissioned it, and the many foreign dignitaries who visited. Its last imperial 'guest' was former Sultan Abdül Hamit II, who spent the last five years of his life under house arrest here. Look for the whimsical marble bathing pavilions by the water's edge; one was for men, the other for women of the harem.

Assisted by an informative audio tour (included in ticket price) you'll pass through rooms decorated with frescoes of naval scenes, Bohemian crystal chandeliers, Ming vases and sumptuous Hereke carpets, exploring both the grand selamlık (ceremonial quarters) and the small but opulent harem. Highlights include the downstairs hall with the huge marble pool used for cooling during summer, the elaborately painted and gilded sultan's apartment, and the wood-panelled sultan's audience room with its Baccarat chandelier, Hereke carpet and magnificent Bosphorus view. After the tour, you can enjoy a glass of tea in the garden cafe.

The easiest way to visit Beylerbeyi is to take the Dentur Avrasya hop-on/hop-off tour from Kabataş. If coming from Üsküdar by bus, alight at the Beylerbeyi Sarayı stop.