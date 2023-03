This complex of three buildings on the Bosphorus shore was commissioned by Sultan Abdül Aziz in 1871 to house members of the royal family who could not be accommodated in Dolmabahçe or Çırağan (the word 'feriye' meant auxiliary in the Ottoman language). Designed by Sarkis Balyan, the palace has been occupied by Galatasaray University since 1992; sadly, its main building was extensively damaged by fire in 2013 and is still awaiting restoration