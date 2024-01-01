Thought by some critics to be the work of Italian architect Raimondo D’Aronco, this gorgeous art nouveau mini-palace was built for Emine Hanım, mother of the last khedive (viceroy) of Egypt, Abbas Hilmi II, and dates from 1902. It’s the white building with a mansard roof and an ornate wrought-iron fence.
Egyptian Consulate Building
The Bosphorus Suburbs
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.69 MILES
Right in the heart of İstanbul’s historic center, this sacred Byzantine building remains an important symbol of power.
5.34 MILES
Topkapı is the subject of more colourful stories than most of the world's museums put together. Libidinous sultans, ambitious courtiers, beautiful…
6.25 MILES
İstanbul has more than its fair share of Byzantine monuments, but few are as drop-dead gorgeous as this mosaic- and fresco-laden church. Nestled in the…
5.81 MILES
The Süleymaniye crowns one of İstanbul's seven hills and dominates the Golden Horn, providing a landmark for the entire city. Though it's not the largest…
5.72 MILES
This subterranean structure was commissioned by Emperor Justinian and built in 532. The largest surviving Byzantine cistern in İstanbul, it was…
5.93 MILES
İstanbul's most photogenic building was the grand project of Sultan Ahmet I (r 1603–17), whose tomb is located on the north side of the site facing…
5.92 MILES
The colourful and chaotic Grand Bazaar is the heart of İstanbul's Old City and has been so for centuries. Starting as a small vaulted bedesten (warehouse)…
4.63 MILES
There's plenty to see at this impressive museum, but its major draw is undoubtedly the 2nd-floor exhibition of paintings featuring Turkish Orientalist…
Nearby The Bosphorus Suburbs attractions
0.16 MILES
This small mosque in the park to the east of the ferry dock was designed by noted architect Kemaleddin Bey in 1912.
0.59 MILES
On the hill behind Arnavutköy, the former American College for Girls (established 1871) is now part of the prestigious Robert College. Famous alumni…
0.76 MILES
It’s quite a hike up to this small house-museum, named after the Turkish word for ‘bird’s nest’, but the stunning Bosphorus views may well inspire you to…
0.93 MILES
Built in the 19th century by Count Leon Ostrorog, a Polish advisor to the Ottoman court, this huge red yalı was visited by French novelist Pierre Loti in…
0.97 MILES
Prior to construction of the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in the 1980s, this massive fortress was the major landmark on this part of the Bosphorus. Built by…
1.01 MILES
Dating from 1760, this long white yalı on the shore between Kandilli and Kuçüksu was built for Grand Vizier Mehmed İzzet Paşa, who served in this position…
1.12 MILES
This ornate hunting lodge was built in 1856–57 by order of Sultan Abdül Mecit. Earlier sultans had built wooden kiosks in this idyllic spot where the…
8. Kuleli Military High School
1.21 MILES
Past the small village of Çengelköy on the Asian side of the Strait is the imposing Kuleli Military School, built in 1860 and immortalised in Irfan Orga's…