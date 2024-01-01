Mahmutpaşa Hamamı

Functioning as a somewhat tawdry shopping centre since 1990, this Ottoman hamam has retained its form and many of its original features. One of the oldest hamams in the city (it dates from 1476), its location on bustling Mahmutpaşa Yokuşu means it can easily be visited when walking between the Grand and Spice Bazaars.
