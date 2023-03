Occupying the former imaret (soup kitchen) and kervansaray (caravanserai) of the Beyazıt Mosque's külliye, this library has recently been the subject of a splendid 'minimal intervention' restoration and extension by local architectural firm Tabanlıoğlu Partnership. The multidomed building dates from 1884 and houses a notable rare-book collection and magnificent reading room with wooden cabinets housing old-fashioned card catalogues.