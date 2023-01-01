Beyazıt Mosque

The second imperial mosque built in İstanbul (after the Fatih Camii), Beyazıt Camii was constructed between 1501 and 1506 by order of Beyazıt II, son of Mehmet the Conqueror. Architecturally, it links Aya Sofya, which obviously inspired its design, with great mosques such as the Süleymaniye, which are realisations of Aya Sofya's design fully adapted to Muslim worship. It was undergoing a major and long-overdue restoration at the time of research and was closed to all visitors.

The mosque's exceptional use of fine stone is noteworthy, with marble, porphyry, verd antique and rare granite featuring. The mihrab is simple, except for the rich stone columns framing it. The enclosed courtyard features 24 small domes and a central ablutions fountain. Beyazıt's türbe (tomb) is behind the mosque.