Adjoining Beyazıt Sq, this is the largest of the city's universities and has a history dating back to early Ottoman times. It moved to this location in the late 19th century, taking over a handsome Ministry of War building that had been designed by Auguste Bourgeois in 1866. There is a grandiose entrance arch fronting the square and an 85m-tall stone tower in the grounds; entry is prohibited for members of the public.