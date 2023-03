One of the many hans (caravanserais) in the Bazaar District, this huge structure was built between 1659 and 1660 by the Köprülüs, a distinguished Ottoman family. Five of its members served as Grand Vizier (vezir) to the sultan, hence its name. Though gold manufacturers still work here, the han is in a sadly dilapidated state. Look for the tuğra (monogram) of the sultan over the main gateway.