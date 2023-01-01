Üç Şerefeli Mosque

Edirne's merkez (town centre) is visually dominated by this mosque, which was built by order of Sultan Murat II between 1437 and 1447 and has four strikingly different minarets. Its name refers to the ũc şerefeli (three balconies) on the tallest minaret; the second tallest has two balconies and the remaining two have one balcony each.

The mosque has a wide and beautifully decorated interior dome mounted on a hexagonal drum and supported by two walls and two massive hexagonal pillars. In a style emulated by later Ottoman architects, the partly covered courtyard features a portico with small, beautifully decorated domes.