Sultan Beyazıt II Mosque Complex

Standing in splendid isolation on the banks of the Tunca River, this complex was commissioned by Sultan Beyazıt II and built between 1484 and 1488. The mosque's design lies midway between two other Edirne mosques: its prayer hall has one large dome, similar to the Selimiye, but it also has a courtyard and fountain like the Üç Şerefeli. The külliye (mosque complex) includes a tabhane (travellers hostel), tımarhane (asylum), tip medresesi (medical school) and darüşşifa (hospital).

The complex is a 10-minute taxi ride (₺25) from the centre or a longish but pleasant walk down Horozlu Bayır Sokak and across the Yalnıgöz and Sultan Beyazıt II Bridges. The Yalnıgöz (Lonely Arch, or Lone Eye) dates from 1570 and was designed by Mimar Sinan; the Beyazıt II dates from 1488. Alternatively, dolmuşes (minibuses; ₺2.50) to Yenimaret ('Y.Maret') leaving from opposite the tourist office pass the complex.