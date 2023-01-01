Pythio Castle

Set on a tall bluff overlooking the Evros River, two large towers linked by a sturdy wall are the only surviving example of Byzantine defensive architecture in Thrace. Built in the early 14th century by Emperor John Kantakouzenos, the castle was a key to controlling the Evros plain during a turbulent period of civil wars and Turkish invasions. Today the structure still stands guard over a sometimes troubled border. It is usually locked, but still a rewarding exterior photo op.

The castle is 17km southeast of Orestiada and 15km northeast of Didymotiho, on the old road following the Evros River.