The small rooms of the elegant darül Hadis (Hadith school) in the northeastern corner of the Selimiye Mosque's courtyard house an eclectic collection of Ottoman-era artefacts, including calligraphy, weaponry, glass, woodwork, ceramics, costumes and jewellery. Some of the rooms feature mannequins in ethnographic-style displays. The handsome Tekke Works Room displays Dervish-related Korans, prayer rugs and musical instruments.